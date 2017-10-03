Humanities After Hours with T.J. Stiles

Holland Performing Arts Center 1200 Douglas St, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

“Humanities After Hours with T.J. Stiles” brings together fun and interesting people to socialize, talk with others about the lecture, meet the speaker, and support Humanities Nebraska. Join T.J. Stiles following the Governor’s Lecture on October 3, from 9 – 11 pm at the Zinc Bar in the Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha.

Admission for “Humanities After Hours” is $10 per person and includes one free beverage, a chance to win a signed copy of Stiles’ Pulitzer Prize winning book on Custer, outstanding networking opportunities, and HN’s grateful appreciation for your support.

"Humanities After Hours" is made possible through generous support from Beth and Kelvin Whited.

