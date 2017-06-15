Humanities Nebraska Chautauqua – “World War I: Legacies of a Forgotten War”

The Nebraska Chautauqua offers opportunities for audiences to come together to develop a fuller understanding of the lasting influences of the First World War. Entertaining evening presentations introduce audiences to important historic figures and ideas. Daily workshops will give participants a chance to discuss the legacy of the Great War. Additional programs include a Youth Chautauqua Day Camp, and local history programs. For more information, please visit our website at: http://humanitiesnebraska.org/program/chautauqua/.