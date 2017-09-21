Hussies / Crushed Out / Idlefox

Crushed Out is a dark surf / nasty blues duo founded in Brooklyn, NY, who’s joyous and high-energy live shows are known to set folks to dancing in the aisles. The husband-wife duo of Moselle Spiller and Frankie Sunswept (born and raised in Los Angeles) draw deep from their shared love of ‘atomic’ 50’s rock ‘n’ roll, slide guitar blues, and SoCal surf creating a sound that delivers on all those things rock ‘n’ roll promised us so long ago.

http://www.crushedoutmusic.com/

Hussies

https://soundcloud.com/hussies

Idlefox

https://idlefox.bandcamp.com/

$5.00

21+