Join us Sat, Oct 21st for the 2nd annual hutchfest. hutchfest is a locally created one-day artisan shopping experience at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing with over 160 highly curated vendors from Omaha and all across the Midwest. This vibrant gathering showcases the very best in modern maker design, quality handmade goods and relevant found vintage furniture & objects. So come get inspired, harness your creativity and experience this lively marketplace surrounded by local bites, local brews and live music. Learn more at hutchfest.co and we'll see you Sat, Oct 21st from 10am - 5pm at Midtown Crossing.