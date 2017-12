Raised by their jazz legend father Phil Cohran, the brothers of Hypnotic Brass Ensemble mix brass band tradition with generous doses of hip-hop, soul and funk.

Together they have toured throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and South America playing with everyone from Prince, Mos Def, Mick Jones (The Clash) and Damon Albarn (Blur, Gorillaz). They’ve performed at Coachella, WOMAD AU, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall.

Tickets start at $35.00