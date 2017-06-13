Indie Folk duo Hungrytown - free concert in Council Bluffs

The Council Bluffs Public Library presents a free concert by the internationally-acclaimed acoustic duo Hungrytown. Recently returned from the United Kingdom and New Zealand, this concert is part of a seven-month mega-tour which began in Florida in January. Vermonters Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who make up Hungrytown, have been touring professionally for nearly 15 years.

Hungrytown's songs and music have appeared in numerous television programs, including the IFC's Portlandia, Comedy Central's The Daily Show and Neftlix's new comedy, Lady Dynamite; as well as various documentaries and major sporting events ranging from NASCAR to Hockey Night in Canada. Their third and latest album, Further West, made the top 10 on the American Folk DJ charts for two months, and at least 14 "Best of 2015" lists.