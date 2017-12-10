Indigenous 'Gray Skies' CD release show-The Waiting Room

http://bit.ly/2yqev6v

Waiting Room 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Indigenous 

Tickets: $20

On sale 9/22 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2yqev6v

ALL AGES Doors at 6:30pm

Indigenous is an American blues-rock group from South Dakota's Nakota Nation that came to prominence in the late 1990s. The band originally consisted of two brothers, Mato Nanji (vocals and guitar, b. 1974), Pte (bass guitar), along with their sister, Wanbdi (drums, vocals), and their cousin, Horse (percussion). Their music is heavily influenced by guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, as well as Jimi Hendrix and Carlos Santana. Mato Nanji's style and skill has drawn comparisons to each of these guitarists

Info
Waiting Room 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104
http://bit.ly/2yqev6v
