Indigenous 'Gray Skies' CD release show-The Waiting Room

Indigenous

Tickets: $20

ALL AGES

Indigenous is an American blues-rock group from South Dakota's Nakota Nation that came to prominence in the late 1990s. The band originally consisted of two brothers, Mato Nanji (vocals and guitar, b. 1974), Pte (bass guitar), along with their sister, Wanbdi (drums, vocals), and their cousin, Horse (percussion). Their music is heavily influenced by guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, as well as Jimi Hendrix and Carlos Santana. Mato Nanji's style and skill has drawn comparisons to each of these guitarists