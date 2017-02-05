Indigenous with Hector Anchondo Band

ALL AGES

Doors at 6pm

As one of today’s premier guitarists, Indigenous frontman Mato Nanji has captivated audiences with hisVaughan and Hendrix-like prowess since coming onthe scene with his family band’s award-winning debutalbum Things We Do in 1998. The blues worldimmediately took notice of the young nativemusicians from the Yankton Sioux Reservation inSouth Dakota: a spot on the 1999 B.B. King BluesTour; their 2000 sophomore release Circle producedby Stevie Ray Vaughan’s co-songwriter DoyleBramhall; a 2002 invitation from the Hendrix Estate tojoin the Experience Hendrix Tour-of which Nanji is stilla roster member of guitar legends paying tribute tothe legacy of Jimi Hendrix.In 2006, however, the Indigenous siblings wouldchoose to head in different musical directions withMato left to carry on with the band’s name and music.Several Indigenous discs and musical collaborationslater, Indigenous’ 10th release, Time Is Coming (BluesBureau International) was released in May 2014.Nanji dedicates the cd to ‘the indigenous youth and allyoung people on the indigenous reservations’.