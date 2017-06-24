The Infusion: A Bloody Mary Mix Off

The Nebraska Chapter of NHF is hosting the 2nd Annual Infusion: Bloody Mary Mix Off!

Reigning Champs: Beyond Golf! will be defending their title against some of Omaha's best restaurants and bars.

Omaha bartenders face off on Saturday, June 24, 2017, to showcase their signature Bloody Mary recipes at the Ralston arena. Guests enjoy bloody mary samples from every bar, a delicious brunch buffet, interactive fun and the chance to vote for their favorite Bloody in Omaha. Two prizes will be awarded: Best Overall Bloody and Best Garnish. You won't want to miss this fun event. Must be 21+ to attend.

June 24, 2017 10 am- 1 pm

Ralston Arena

Early Bird Tickets: $35 (Until May 31st)

Individual Tickets: $40

Designated Driver Ticket: $20