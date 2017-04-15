KANEKO will host Intangible, a tbd. Dance Collective performance on April 15th at 7:00pm. As a part of KANEKO’S “Passion & Obsession: From the Collection” exhibition, tbd. dance collective will create an original performance exploring the idea of movement as an intangible collection, able to be viewed, but only truly stored in the mind. Through movement, lighting, and sound, tbd. will transform the performance space into the mind of the artist. Within this new space, the audience can observe the artist firsthand as they obsessively consume and recall movement in an attempt to build an intangible collection. Tickets are $10 for General Admission and FREE for KANEKO Members. Register for this event at www.thekaneko.org/tbd.