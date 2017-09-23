Paddy McGown’s is hosting its first annual Irish Fest on Saturday September 23rd! 11 am till 11pm. Outdoor event featuring Guinness and Smithwick’s on taps, Jameson and Paddy’s Irish Whiskey specials, plus Nebraska Irish Jig Wine! Serving fresh corned beef sandwiches, Reuben eggrolls, Irish nachos, and pulled pork sandwiches! Irish entertainment, dancing, music, bounce house, and face painting for the wee lad and lassies. $5.00 cover starts at 5pm. Eat, drink and be Irish!