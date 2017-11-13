J. Crum 'Flawed' CD Release

http://bit.ly/2huiif7

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

J. Crum 'Flawed' CD Release 

featuring Streetlight Sounds Roster

Tickets: $8 ADV / $10 DOS 

ALL AGES 

Doors at 7pm 

Crum's brand new EP titled "Flawed" drops 8/4/2017. Flawed is the follow-up for J. Crum's award-nominated album Black Sheep. Flawed was mixed and mastered by Grammy nominated engineer Rick Carson of Make Believe Studios (Terrace Martin's Velvet Portraits). Crum landed guest features from the talented Dru Bex, the FOSTERS, Jus B, Mola-B and more. Flawed also features the critically acclaimed single "Monster" that was released in April 2017. Crum also worked closely with producer Tory Hooks who produced every track on the project.To explain J. Crum's sound take a foundation of hip-hop and add influences of rock, jazz, pop, and indie styles. The inspiration for the Omaha, NE based rapper is widespread, ranging from Florence + The Machine to Lupe Fiasco; from Kanye West to Fall Out Boy. J Crum's faith, diversity and passion has always been the driving force in creating powerful counterculture music for his generation.

