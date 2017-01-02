Jamison Ross

Rising star Jamison Ross delivers his hard-hitting, rhythmic jazz in Omaha for the first time! Comfortable drawing on classics while drifting toward urban beats, this gifted young drummer and vocalist won the 2012 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition and earned a 2016 Grammy® nod for his debut album, “Jamison.”

Holland Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

