Jaw Knee Vee / Sean Pratt & the Sweats / Hat Tang

Brothers Lounge Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

Minnesota's trashy one man band Jaw Knee Vee

https://jawkneev.bandcamp.com/

Sean Pratt & the Sweats

Hot Tang (Iowa City)

https://hottang.bandcamp.com/

$5.00

21+

Info

Brothers Lounge Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

Live Music

