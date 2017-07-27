JAZZ ON THE GREEN: Bayou City Brass Band

to Google Calendar - JAZZ ON THE GREEN: Bayou City Brass Band - 2017-07-27 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JAZZ ON THE GREEN: Bayou City Brass Band - 2017-07-27 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JAZZ ON THE GREEN: Bayou City Brass Band - 2017-07-27 17:00:00 iCalendar - JAZZ ON THE GREEN: Bayou City Brass Band - 2017-07-27 17:00:00

Turner Park at Midtown Crossing 3110 Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

Get ready to get down with the Bayou City Brass Band presented by Omaha Performing Arts! The Houston-based group fuses New Orleans second-line traditions with energizing R&B and hip-hop beats. The result is fresh, funky and straight-up fun.

This event is free and open to the public.

Arrive early! Enjoy preshow jams from the Brownell-Talbot School’s Raider-Blues Jazz Combo.

Park opens at 5:00 PM, with preshow entertainment at 6:30 PM.

Blankets and chairs are welcome. Beer, wine and champagne are allowed in Turner Park, but don’t bring hard liquor. Please keep all pets on a leash and remember to clean up after them. No smoking.

Info
Turner Park at Midtown Crossing 3110 Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131 View Map
Live Music
4023450606
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - JAZZ ON THE GREEN: Bayou City Brass Band - 2017-07-27 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JAZZ ON THE GREEN: Bayou City Brass Band - 2017-07-27 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JAZZ ON THE GREEN: Bayou City Brass Band - 2017-07-27 17:00:00 iCalendar - JAZZ ON THE GREEN: Bayou City Brass Band - 2017-07-27 17:00:00
Built with Metro Publisher™