JAZZ ON THE GREEN: Bayou City Brass Band

Get ready to get down with the Bayou City Brass Band presented by Omaha Performing Arts! The Houston-based group fuses New Orleans second-line traditions with energizing R&B and hip-hop beats. The result is fresh, funky and straight-up fun.

This event is free and open to the public.

Arrive early! Enjoy preshow jams from the Brownell-Talbot School’s Raider-Blues Jazz Combo.

Park opens at 5:00 PM, with preshow entertainment at 6:30 PM.

Blankets and chairs are welcome. Beer, wine and champagne are allowed in Turner Park, but don’t bring hard liquor. Please keep all pets on a leash and remember to clean up after them. No smoking.