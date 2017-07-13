JAZZ ON THE GREEN: Hector Rosado y Su Orquesta Hache

Move to the beats of Hector Rosado y Su Orquesta Hache! On a mission to keep salsa alive, this band’s sizzlin’ sounds will get you up on your feet. An accomplished percussionist, Rosado has toured with the best in latin jazz including music titan Tito Puente.

This event is free and open to the public.

Bring your dancing shoes! Before the show, Omaha Ballroom is giving salsa lessons.

Park opens at 5 p.m., with preshow entertainment at 6:30 p.m.

Blankets and chairs are welcome. Beer, wine and champagne are allowed in Turner Park, but don’t bring hard liquor. Please keep all pets on a leash and remember to clean up after them. No smoking.