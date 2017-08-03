JAZZ ON THE GREEN: The Ron E. Beck Soul Revue featuring A Family Affair

Turner Park at Midtown Crossing 3110 Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

Ron E. Beck serves up a night of soul! Born in Omaha, the premier jazz drummer and vocalist has performed with Tower of Power, John Lee Hooker, Bill Withers and more. Now he’s fronting a new band, playing funky beats and R&B-tinged tracks that will have you movin’ and groovin’. Jazz on the Green is presented by Omaha Performing Arts.

This event is free and open to the public.

A Family Affair includes Beck and his siblings Donnie Beck, Keith Rogers and Carol Rogers. They will perform in honor of their mother, Jeanne Rogers, a retired OPS educator and jazz artist. Local standouts Curly Martin and Jorge Nila will join them on stage.

Plus, don’t miss pre-show jams with Blues Society of Omaha's BluesEd band The Redwoods.

Park opens at 5:00 PM, with preshow entertainment at 6:30 PM.

Blankets and chairs are welcome. Beer, wine and champagne are allowed in Turner Park, but don’t bring hard liquor. Please keep all pets on a leash and remember to clean up after them. No smoking.

Turner Park at Midtown Crossing 3110 Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131
