JAZZ ON THE GREEN: Sammy Miller and The Congregation

Swingin’ young jazz band Sammy Miller and The Congregation knows how to get a party started! Led by Grammy®-nominated drummer Miller, the band is on a mission to share “joyful jazz” with the masses. Band members have performed with notable artists including Wynton Marsalis, O.A.R, Iron and Wine, Lee Fields, Jason Moran at venues including the White House, Lincoln Center and the Hollywood Bowl. Don’t miss their feel-good, foot-stomping music presented by Omaha Performing Arts!

This event is free and open to the public.

Arrive early! Enjoy preshow jams from UNO Combo One, winner of our Jazz Combo Competition.

Park opens at 5 p.m., with preshow entertainment at 6:30 p.m.

Blankets and chairs are welcome. Beer, wine and champagne are allowed in Turner Park, but don’t bring hard liquor. Please keep all pets on a leash and remember to clean up after them. No smoking.