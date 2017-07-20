JAZZ ON THE GREEN: The Sugar Thieves

American roots band The Sugar Thieves returns to Jazz on the Green! Featuring the soulful vocals of Omaha native Meridith Moore, the group blends blues, country, folk, gospel, rock and jazz to create a sound that is all its own. This high-energy band has what it takes to move the people.

This event is free and open to the public.

Plus, don’t miss pre-show jams with Blues Society of Omaha's BluesEd band Far & Wide.

Park opens at 5:00 PM, with preshow entertainment at 6:30 PM.

Blankets and chairs are welcome. Beer, wine and champagne are allowed in Turner Park, but don’t bring hard liquor. Please keep all pets on a leash and remember to clean up after them. No smoking.