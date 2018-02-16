Jeremy McComb w/ Kimberly Dunn & Sack of Lions at Waiting Room

Jeremy McComb

with Kimberly Dunn & Sack of Lions

Tickets: $12 ADV / $15 DOS

On sale 10/20 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2ytcvNs

ALL AGES

Doors at 8pm

After tour managing the biggest comedy tour in the country ( Larry the Cable guy / Blue Collar Comedy Tour) writing movie soundtracks (one of which was nominated for a grammy) and songs that have appeared on projects selling over 6 million units including 3 Nationally Charting Hits “Wagon Wheel“, “This Town Needs a bar” & “Cold” on Billboard. McComb is a performer who has seen it all.While spending time with major & major independent record deals, touring with: Sugarland, Kevin Fowler, Aaron Watson, Trace Adkins & many others. His first album was released to critical acclaim.“My Side of Town” was picked by People Magazine as “Nine stars to Watch", received countless 4+ star reviews including “Country Weekly” who called it "one of the years most encouraging albums" . McCombs next release “LEAP & The net will appear” was self produced / independently released and spawned a 2012 summertime Hit single “Easy as Breathin” Co-written by Jeremy and (Meghan Trainor Producer & Grammy Nominee) Kevin Kadish. 2015/ 2016 has marked a major career milestones for McComb, Partnered with Caribbean's Finest Rum to promote the new brand roll out nationwide, along with artist deals with: EPIPHONE Guitars, TV Jones Guitars, Shure Pro Audio, and Grace Design Pro-audio. He was also included on an exclusive album release with WALMART featuring Tim Mcgraw, Lee Brice, Josh Thompson, Rodney Atkins- Jeremy's new album "FM" produced by Grammy Winner Jamie Tate in Nashville hit the streets January 1st, 2016. Early support from ITUNES with a feature on the FRONT PAGE of the Music Giant's "New & Noteworthy" and has since racked up OVER 1.1 Million Streams!This Year Jeremy spent 200 days on the road to a rabid fanbase across the country.