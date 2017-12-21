Jimmy Bratcher's Man! It's Christmas Show

Jimmie Bratcher’s Man! It’s Christmas ShowNot only because his lightning-strike performances crackle with high-voltage guitar playing and emotionally charged vocals. Or because Bratchermakes the hairs rise on the arms of the crowds he entertains in the map of clubs, festivals, bike rallies, churches and prisons that he calls “the road.”

But because the ascending blues star is literally a preacher, ascomfortable testifying in the pulpit about the power of Jesus as he is in smoky bars celebrating the vigor of the blues.

Bratcher’s shows — regardless of location — are worry-free zones, wherethe healing, good-time mojo of rockin’ blues sets hearts and minds, and maybeeven souls, free. His latest album Secretly Famous is fueled by the sameattitude. The disc’s dozen tracks are packed with humor, romance, joy and thethrill of finding the same at every turn, plus some real-life reflection. And they’re all buoyed by Bratcher’s gravel dappled tenor voice and his gritty, muscular and deeply rooted guitar playing, supported by a versatile rhythm section of drummer Lester Estelle Jr. and bassist Craig Kew.

Throughout Secretly Famous Bratcher’s songs shine a spotlight on hisunique perspective. The slinky, groove-driven “57,” for example, is a first — a tribute to the Shure SM-57 microphone, a staple of the stage and the studio

known for its ability to capture the sound of the electric guitar