John Buck Cultural Imagery: Wood Sculptures and Wood Block Prints

The summer exhibition “KINETIC” by Kaneko will present the works of a number of international, national and regional artists that explores the art and science of movements and the perception of motion. A part of this exhibition will be a major retrospective of world known artist John Buck’s wood block prints and wood and bronze sculptures, many of which are large and are kinetic.

Gallery 72, concurrently and in conjunction with Kaneko will host a significant show of additional selections of fine art wood block prints and sculptures by John Buck. Gallery 72’s relationship with Buck began with the time he spent at the Kansas City Art Institute as a classmate with the owner's brother Robert and continues through working with Bud Shark’s Ink., the publisher of Buck’s prints and Zolla/Lieberman Gallery, a dealer of Buck’s sculptures. All works at Gallery 72 will be available for purchase.