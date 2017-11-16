Johnny Boyd's Cocktails with the Crooner

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Johnny’s music seamlessly blends torch, jazz, jump blues, swing and pop into a highly entertaining,irreverent and dynamic stage show. Together with his Genuine Gentlemen Band, Johnny performs his own beautiful originals as well as unique interpretations of classic songs, including selections from the Great American Songbook, vintage jump blues favorites and joyous pop hits.

“If Frank Sinatra and Johnny Cash had a love child, it would be Johnny Boyd.” - NPR

“A wonderful ride! He was a hit!” - Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation

“Perfect mix of original and classic tunes... so darn fun!” - Whitefish Theater Company

“Smooth.” - New York Daily News

“Romantic.” - The Washington Post

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104
