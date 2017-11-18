Johnny Boyd

Tickets: $10

On sale 9/22 at 10am

AGES Doors at 7pm

Singer, Songwriter, Swing Lover!

He has the romanticism of a crooner. The boyish good looks of a classic, golden-era matinee idol. The true passion, soul and vision of a renegade artist. But it’s his highly distinctive, smooth as silk vocal style that truly defines him. He’s Johnny Boyd – and he’s back. And like Frank, he does it his way.

Long-acclaimed as one of the most versatile vocal performers of today, Boyd seamlessly blends swing, jazz, pop, country, gospel and rock, bringing back the nostalgic charisma of a bygone era, while taking risks with his arrangements that truly show confidence in his talent.

It’s been 12 years, but the former Indigo Swing frontman hasn’t missed a beat. The highly prolific singer-songwriter and resident road dog, known for his extreme work ethic (300+ gigs a year in the U.S. and Europe), can still move an audience from smiles to tears, in one sitting. With over 1,100 consecutive live performances to Boyd’s credit, more than 100,000 records sold, and thousands of loyal and devoted fans worldwide, he is now gearing up for more.

August 2012 marks the much-anticipated release of Boyd’s full-length album entitled Never Been Blue. This most recent work finds him flexing his musical muscle and moving into territory never explored with Indigo Swing, all while staying true to his crooning roots.

Comments Boyd: “I’m a romantic. I try to be optimistic. My songs have always involved classic themes about everyday life: dreams, disappointments and sacrifices…and hope for better days.”Perhaps critic Chris Jorgensen best sums up Boyd’s appeal: “In the hands of lesser talent, it would have felt like a novelty. But Boyd clearly loves each song he performs, and he reinforces the old musical maxim that no matter how strange the music seems, if it feels good, it is good.”

Yes, Johnny Boyd is back.