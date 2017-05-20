Conversation Forum: Emerging Media Trends - May 20

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts will be hosting a Carson Conversations Forum: Emerging Media Trends on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Temple Building.

The event is free and open to the public. Because space is limited, free registration is required at http://go.unl.edu/carsonforum. Registration is due by Wednesday, May 17.

Ten emerging media experts will each give a 10-minute presentation, which will be followed by a panel question and answer session.