Conversation Forum: Emerging Media Trends - May 20

Hosted by the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts

Temple Building 215 Temple Building, Lincoln, Nebraska 68588

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts will be hosting a Carson Conversations Forum: Emerging Media Trends on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Temple Building.

The event is free and open to the public. Because space is limited, free registration is required at http://go.unl.edu/carsonforum. Registration is due by Wednesday, May 17.

Ten emerging media experts will each give a 10-minute presentation, which will be followed by a panel question and answer session. 

Temple Building 215 Temple Building, Lincoln, Nebraska 68588

