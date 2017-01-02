Info
Funny Bone 17305 Davenport St., Omaha, Nebraska 68118 View Map
Josh is a fast-rising comedian from NBC’s Last Comic Standing and Comedy Central’s Mind of Mencia. He has gained a national fan base by using wry wit and an often-sarcastic sense of humor that enables himself and audiences alike to laugh at the disability he lives with, Cerebral Palsy.
