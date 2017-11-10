Joyce Manor and Wavves - Nov. 18

Nov. 18

Joyce Manor and Wavves

Vega (Lincoln, Ne)

A trio of California bands meet the chill of late-autumn Nebraska cold when emo-punks Joyce Manor lead surf rockers Wavves and hardcore-turned-fuzz-pop quartet Culture Abuse to Vega. Joyce Manor comes sporting its 2016 LP Cody, which advances the band’s punk ethos in its 24-minute runtime but slows down the tempos from breakneck to mid-paced. Wavves, meanwhile, followed up its aptly titled fifth LP V with You’re Welcome, a punchy rock album filled with psychedelic delay effects, cooky melodies and frontman Nathan Williams’ dazed vocal delivery. Culture Abuse fits as somewhat of a hybrid of the two headliners, bridging Wavves’ apathetic indie rock and Joyce Manor’s earnest urgency through churning power chords and reserved but politically aware lyrics that often question politicians’ motives. Tickets for the Vega show are $20. More information can be found at onepercentproductions.com.