Junkstock Harvest Edition 2018

It's lucky year #7 for Junkstock and this will be our 16th show! Junkstock is the place to be for vintage finds, unique antiques, handmade artisan food and goods and one of a kind repurposed relics. The three-day curated vintage, junk & artisan festival that celebrates all things rusty, dusty & timeless is at the charming century-old Sycamore Farms.

Omaha's original vintage festival, Junkstock, will feature 150+ junk and vintage vendors and artisans from our own backyard and all over the country, live­ music, food trucks, and a free Kids Village. Pet friendly & Children 12 & under are free!

HOURS:

Early Bird* Hours + Friday 8:00 am - 10:00 am

General Admission + Friday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

General Admission + Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

General Admission + Sunday 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

*Early Bird Ticket required.

This pet friendly event is $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 & under are free. Early Bird passes are also available for $30, that gets you in two hours early Friday with a $5 voucher towards Junkstock gear (also includes admission for the whole weekend).

Sycamore Farms is located on the western edge of Omaha, Nebraska at 1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo, NE 68069.

You can visit junkstock.com for more information and to order your tickets in advance.