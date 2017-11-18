Junktoberfest

Southroads Mall 1001 Fort Crook Road North, Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

Junktoberfest is a Vintage/Artisan Market featuring junk, collectibles, gifts and handmade or repurposed furniture and home decor held at the Old Southroads Mall located at 1001 Fort Crook Road North, Bellevue, NE. Admission is a one time charge of $5.00 for the entire weekend. Hours are Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9:00am - 5:00pm and Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10:00am - 4:00pm. Parking is FREE! Food vendors, entertainment, shopping and junk galore

Southroads Mall 1001 Fort Crook Road North, Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
402-669-6975
