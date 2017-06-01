Kai-Uwe Bergmann of Bjarke Ingels Group Lecture

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Omaha Section announced that the third lecture of its annual lecture series will feature Kai-Uwe Bergmann, Partner at BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group at Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth Street, on June 1, 6:00pm - 8:00pm. The lecture is titled, "BIG + SMALL".

BIG is engaged with projects both large and small in locations all over the world. The lecture will reflect that diversity from the scale of a summer pavilion to the large, urban-scale works for which the practice is best known with an emphasis on the recently completed projects and those nearing completion in the year ahead. The projects are characterized by the answer to the basic architectural themes of form, function, site, circulation, direction, light, air, and materials. At various scales, from small to large, these projects are based on a detailed engagement with spatial experience and structure, architectural materials and the surrounding context, and broader issues in society - an ongoing challenge unfettered by conventional ideas.

Kai-Uwe Bergmann is a Partner at BIG who brings his expertise to proposals around the globe, including work in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Kai-Uwe heads up BIG’s business development which currently has the office working in 20 different countries as well as overseeing BIG’s Communications. Registered as an architect in the USA (eight states), and Canada (one province), Kai-Uwe most recently contributed to the resiliency plan BIG U to protect 10 miles of Manhattan’s coastline. He compliments his professional work through previous teaching assignments at University of Pennsylvania, University of Florida, IE University in Madrid, and his alma mater the University of Virginia. Kai-Uwe also sits on the Board of the Van Alen Institute, participates on numerous international juries and lectures globally on the works of BIG.

BIG is a New York and Copenhagen based group of architects, designers, builders and thinkers operating within the ﬁelds of architecture, urbanism, of projects throughout Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. BIG’s architecture emerges out of a careful analysis of how contemporary life constantly evolves and changes, not least due to the inﬂuence of multicultural exchange, global economic ﬂows, and communication technologies that together require new ways of architectural and urban organization. Like a form of programmatic alchemy, BIG creates architecture by mixing conventional ingredients such as living, leisure, working, parking, and shopping; by hitting the fertile overlap between pragmatism and utopia, BIG ﬁnds the freedom to change the surface of our planet to better ﬁt contemporary life forms.

Recently completed projects include the Danish Maritime Museum (2014), Superkilen Park (2013), Gammel Hellerup Multi-Use Hall (2012), Danish Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo (2010) and The 8 House (2010). BIG was recently distinguished with a National AIA Honor Award, Wall Street Journal’s Innovator of the Year Prize, and Architizer’s Firm of the Year Award. Work in North America includes buildings in New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Washington DC. West 57th Street, an 830,000 square foot mixed-use ‘courtscraper’ and BIG’s inaugural project in the U.S, was completed in 2016. The new LEGO Experience Center in Billund, Denmark and then Waste-to-Energy plant doubling as a ski-slope recently broke ground in Denmark to be completed by 2017.

NOTE: Media may attend the 2017 AIA Omaha Lecture Series free of charge. If you are interested in scheduling a one-on-one interview with any of the presenters or would like to register as a member of the press, please contact Ross Miller, 402.399.4813 or aiaomaha@aiane.org.