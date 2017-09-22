KANEKO Open Space Soiree

Please join us on September 22 for the fourth annual KANEKO Open Space Soirée.

Experience an evening at KANEKO exploring the stunning visual art and interactive sculpture of the KINETIC exhibition. Enjoy a memorable performance by acclaimed electric string quartet, Urban Electra. The KANEKO Open Space Soirée is the organization’s annual fundraising event, with all proceeds benefiting KANEKO community programming.

Individuals & couples will receive a special gift sponsored by Borsheims • Cocktail Attire • Complimentary Valet Parking

Honorary Chairs // Ree & Jun Kaneko

Event Chairs // Ryan Ellis & Nick Huff

Tickets are $175 for General Public, $75 for Young Professionals

Visit thekaneko.org/soiree for tickets and for more information.