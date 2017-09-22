KANEKO Open Space Soiree

Please join us on September 22 for the fourth annual KANEKO Open Space Soirée.
Experience an evening at KANEKO exploring the stunning visual art and interactive sculpture of the KINETIC exhibition. Enjoy a memorable performance by acclaimed electric string quartet, Urban Electra. The KANEKO Open Space Soirée is the organization’s annual fundraising event, with all proceeds benefiting KANEKO community programming.
Individuals & couples will receive a special gift sponsored by Borsheims • Cocktail Attire • Complimentary Valet Parking
Honorary Chairs // Ree & Jun Kaneko
Event Chairs // Ryan Ellis & Nick Huff
Tickets are $175 for General Public, $75 for Young Professionals
Visit thekaneko.org/soiree for tickets and for more information.