KANEKO Public Opening

Join KANEKO on June 16 for the public opening of KINETIC. KINETIC explores the art and science of movement and the perception of motion. KINETIC hosts a variety of performances, lectures & education to explore the concept of motion through the arts, sciences & beyond.

The KINETIC exhibition will introduce you to legendary and contemporary artists pushing the boundaries of kinetic art. Witness the scale and scope of John Buck’s illustrious career as you delve into the intricacies of his large-scale hand carved sculptures in motion. Move through Blumen Lumen’s garden of interactive flowers and learn about the scientific study of movement with the UNO Department of Biomechanics’ interactive display.

Admission to the gallery is FREE & Open to the Public.

Exhibition Runs: June 16 – October 14, 2017.

Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. & Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit thekaneko.org/kinetic for more information.