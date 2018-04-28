Grammy Award®-winning saxophonist Kenny G has combined elements of R&B, pop, Latin and jazz to solidify his reputation as the premier artist in contemporary jazz.

Since the early 1980s, his combination of unparalleled instrumental chops and indelible melodies has resulted in sales of more than 75 million records worldwide and more than a dozen climbs to the top of Billboard’s contemporary jazz chart.

Kenny G has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business during his legendary career, ranging from Michael Bolton to Weezer to Whitney Houston to Katy Perry.

Tickets start at $45.00.