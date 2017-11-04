Keystone Kops 17th Annual Auction & Steak Dinner

The Keystone Kops invite you to their 17th Annual Auction and Steak Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84 Street (just south of 84th and Center).

Dinner includes a sirloin steak, baked potato, salad, vegetable, roll and butter. Cash bar.

5:30 p.m. -- Cocktails

6 p.m. -- Dinner

7 p.m. -- Auction

Tickets are $15 per person or two-for-$25 if purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased at the Tangier Shrine office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday or from any Keystone Kop. The event is open to Tangier Shrine members and their families as well as the public.

Or buy tickets online here:

https://tangiershrine.wildapricot.org/event-2668783

Previous auction items have included:

• Bourbon tasting for 12

• Black leather football chair with built-in cooler

• Evan Williams guitar

• Numerous gift baskets

• Rare wines

• Box of Steaks from Just Good Meats

• Tools

• Tents

• Steamer trunk

• Homemade cheesecake

Questions? Have something to donate? Contact Travis Drews at 402-657-7690.

Proceeds benefit Keystone Kops unit activities and the Transportation Committee of the Tangier Shrine. Payments are not deductible as charitable contributions.