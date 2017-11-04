Keystone Kops 17th Annual Auction & Steak Dinner

The Keystone Kops invite you to their 17th Annual Auction and Steak Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84 Street (just south of 84th and Center).
Dinner includes a sirloin steak, baked potato, salad, vegetable, roll and butter. Cash bar.
5:30 p.m. -- Cocktails
6 p.m. -- Dinner
7 p.m. -- Auction
Tickets are $15 per person or two-for-$25 if purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased at the Tangier Shrine office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday or from any Keystone Kop. The event is open to Tangier Shrine members and their families as well as the public.
Or buy tickets online here:
https://tangiershrine.wildapricot.org/event-2668783
Previous auction items have included:
• Bourbon tasting for 12
• Black leather football chair with built-in cooler
• Evan Williams guitar
• Numerous gift baskets
• Rare wines
• Box of Steaks from Just Good Meats
• Tools
• Tents
• Steamer trunk
• Homemade cheesecake
Questions? Have something to donate? Contact Travis Drews at 402-657-7690.
Proceeds benefit Keystone Kops unit activities and the Transportation Committee of the Tangier Shrine. Payments are not deductible as charitable contributions.