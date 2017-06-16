Kinetic 2017

KINETIC at KANEKO explores the art and science of movement and the perception of motion. This collaborative season will feature remarkable visual art, interactive sculpture, and experiential learning opportunities developed to strengthen the understanding of kinetics in everyday life. KINETIC will host a variety of performances, lectures and education to explore the concept of motion through the arts, sciences and beyond.

The KINETIC exhibition will introduce you to legendary and contemporary artists pushing the boundaries of kinetic art. Witness the scale and scope of John Buck’s illustrious career as you delve into the intricacies of his large-scale hand carved sculptures in motion. Move through Blumen Lumen’s garden of interactive flowers and learn about the scientific study of movement with the UNO Department of Biomechanics’ interactive display.

Exhibition Runs: June 16 - October 14, 2017. Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission to the gallery is free & open to the public.

Tuesday Tours: Free tours of the exhibition will be led by KANEKO's Gallery Manager on Tuesday evenings. Tuesday Tours begin at the KANEKO front desk on the 1st floor of the Atrium at 5:30 p.m. and will finish around 6:30 p.m. Led by the KANEKO Gallery Manager, tours are walk-in or by appointment and will accommodate individuals and groups.

All ages are welcome.

