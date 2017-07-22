July 22 // 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

August 12 // 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Web Link

FB Event Page

KANEKO’s KINETIC Yoga Retreat – means to withdraw and steer your body, mind and spirit into a space of rest and relaxation. Join Ilona Holland, founder of Life Dimensions by Ilona, for a relaxing yoga session at KANEKO amongst the art of the KINETIC exhibition. This 90-minute session is open to ages 16 and up, with all materials provided. The KINETIC Yoga Retreat has two sessions, join us on July 22 and/or on August 12 @ 11 a.m. This 90-minute session is open to ages 16 and up.

Visit thekaneko.org/yoga to register and for more information.