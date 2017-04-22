"King Lear" - Nebraska Shakespeare

Division creates a shattered and broken kingdom where darkness and betrayal corrupt truth and purpose. Heartache impedes repair. Madness is a dynamic and nihilistic force, an uncompromising storm that infects the mind and soul of a recalcitrant man. Lear attempts to fight against impending mortality; the inevitable loss of his kingdom and his crown; and the grisly and catastrophic end of his family, his legacy, and his own life.

Shakespeare On The Green is two plays that run in repertory for three weeks. Performances have earned national recognition for consistently high-quality productions set in beautiful Young park and performed for enthusiastic audiences.