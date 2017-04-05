Kreatorwith Ezra & Garoted$25 ADV / $28 DOSOn sale 12/16 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2hi3JKzALL AGES Doors at 7PM One thing‘s for sure: There aren‘t many bands with a history as long and eventful as KREATOR‘s, who fascinatingly succeed in exploring new horizons while challenging and reinventing themselves time and again, resulting in high impact results - as is perfectly illustrated by their new record Gods Of Violence (out on January 27, 2017). With this 14th studio album of their impressive career, the thrashers from Essen, Germany have crafted a work of art of utmost vigor, drawing its unfailing power from the pounding heart of one of the greatest, most versatile metal bands of all time. Gods Of Violence lives and breathes!