Kristine Hansen-Cain: Point of View

to Google Calendar - Kristine Hansen-Cain: Point of View - 2017-04-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kristine Hansen-Cain: Point of View - 2017-04-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kristine Hansen-Cain: Point of View - 2017-04-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kristine Hansen-Cain: Point of View - 2017-04-07 10:00:00

Gallery 72 1806 Vinton Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68108

Kristine Hansen-Cain uses a high angle perspective in her artwork that helps the viewer consider other ways of interpreting what we see every day. Once removed from our typical eye-level encounters, it is possible to consider a new point of view. Collectors find that experiencing her work is often a respite from a culture in which we are bombarded by external stimuli from countless directions. Viewing these painting is an opportunity to rise above distractions and make space for deliberation and quiet reflection.

Info

Gallery 72 1806 Vinton Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68108 View Map

Art

Visit Event Website

(402) 496-4797

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Kristine Hansen-Cain: Point of View - 2017-04-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kristine Hansen-Cain: Point of View - 2017-04-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kristine Hansen-Cain: Point of View - 2017-04-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Kristine Hansen-Cain: Point of View - 2017-04-07 10:00:00

Built with Metro Publisher™