Kristine Hansen-Cain: Point of View

Kristine Hansen-Cain uses a high angle perspective in her artwork that helps the viewer consider other ways of interpreting what we see every day. Once removed from our typical eye-level encounters, it is possible to consider a new point of view. Collectors find that experiencing her work is often a respite from a culture in which we are bombarded by external stimuli from countless directions. Viewing these painting is an opportunity to rise above distractions and make space for deliberation and quiet reflection.