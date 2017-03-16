Kutak Rock: A Rare Look at Their Art and Their Building

Friends of Art and Kutak Rock will offer a rare opportunity to tour the premier private Kutak Rock art collection housed in their recently restored 1886 office building. Join us as the doors open at 6:00 PM to a gourmet wine reception to be followed by small group, docent lead tours discussing the art collection established by Robert Kutak in the 128 year old Landmark Omaha building.

All proceeds go to support FOA’s Student Scholarships and Art and Art History initiatives at UNO.

To purchase tickets go to foaomaha.org OR send information/check to FOA, Art & Art History, WFAB 315, University of Nebraska at Omaha, Omaha, NE 68182-0011