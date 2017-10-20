Lanoha Nurseries

Lanoha Nurseries 19111 West Center Rd, Omaha, Nebraska 68130

Lanoha Nurseries, located at 192nd & Center in Omaha, will be hosting their annual fall festival October 20th, 21st and 22nd, 2017.

Festivities include:

•Pumpkin Decorating Contests

•Pumpkin Launcher

•Scavenger hunt

•Hayrack rides on Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Activities prizes include gift bags, gift cards up to $100 and savings up to 40% off in-store purchases. Fall festival hours will reflect normal store hours, beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 20th, and will continue through Sunday, October 22nd until 5:00 p.m.

Lanoha Nurseries will also be partnering with Dire Lion, an English-style food truck, and Thunderhead Brewing to bring attendees pub fare and seasonal beers all weekend.

For more information and seasonal store hours, visit Lanoha Nurseries’ Facebook page.

Lanoha Nurseries 19111 West Center Rd, Omaha, Nebraska 68130
