Lanoha Nurseries, located at 192nd & Center in Omaha, will be hosting their annual fall festival October 20th, 21st and 22nd, 2017.

Festivities include:

•Pumpkin Decorating Contests

•Pumpkin Launcher

•Scavenger hunt

•Hayrack rides on Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Activities prizes include gift bags, gift cards up to $100 and savings up to 40% off in-store purchases. Fall festival hours will reflect normal store hours, beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 20th, and will continue through Sunday, October 22nd until 5:00 p.m.

Lanoha Nurseries will also be partnering with Dire Lion, an English-style food truck, and Thunderhead Brewing to bring attendees pub fare and seasonal beers all weekend.

For more information and seasonal store hours, visit Lanoha Nurseries’ Facebook page.