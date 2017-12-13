In collaboration with Boystown South Omaha, El Museo Latino presents Las Posadas, a Spanish holiday tradition of singing and remembrance. The words translate to “accommodation” and describes a song about Mary and Joseph (parents of Jesus) asking for lodging while they traveled. It is considered a common Christmas song where the singers portray the voices of “inn keepers” and “pilgrims” going back and forth as a call and response presentation. There will be activities for children, music, and refreshments and the opportunity to participate in traditional Posada beginning at 6:30 pm. The event is free and open to the public. For questions or additional information, please contact El Museo Latino at 402-731-1137.