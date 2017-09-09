Le Gala du Centenaire

to Google Calendar - Le Gala du Centenaire - 2017-09-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Le Gala du Centenaire - 2017-09-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Le Gala du Centenaire - 2017-09-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Le Gala du Centenaire - 2017-09-09 18:30:00

KANEKO 1111 Jones St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Join us for a spectacular event celebrating 100 years of spreading French language in culture in Omaha. The Alliance Française d'Omaha is holding its capstone event honoring the late Sam Mercer for bringing a French influence to the Old Market. Honorary Chairs are Vera and Mark Mercer and Jane and Nicholas Bonham-Carter. Prepare yourself for a sumptuous 4-course gourmet dinner with French wine pairings, program and entertainment. Black Tie Optional. RSVP

Info
KANEKO 1111 Jones St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
Art
402-557-8158
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Le Gala du Centenaire - 2017-09-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Le Gala du Centenaire - 2017-09-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Le Gala du Centenaire - 2017-09-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Le Gala du Centenaire - 2017-09-09 18:30:00
Built with Metro Publisher™