Le Gala du Centenaire

Join us for a spectacular event celebrating 100 years of spreading French language in culture in Omaha. The Alliance Française d'Omaha is holding its capstone event honoring the late Sam Mercer for bringing a French influence to the Old Market. Honorary Chairs are Vera and Mark Mercer and Jane and Nicholas Bonham-Carter. Prepare yourself for a sumptuous 4-course gourmet dinner with French wine pairings, program and entertainment. Black Tie Optional. RSVP