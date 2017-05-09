Leif Vollebekk W/ Andrea von Kampen

Doors at 7:00pm

Front Room

$10 Advance/$12 Day of show

All ages show. Check entry requirements at http://theslowdown.com/All-Ages

Leif Vollebekk

Leif Vollebekk spent two years searching for perfect takes. This search took him from his home in Montreal to a studio in Manhattan, from a farmhouse in Woodstock, NY to a mansion outside Paris, and the result is a dusty, polished, new, old record called North Americana.

"I wrote the songs, I found the best band in the world, and then all I had to do was find the right studio, for the right take," he says. "And it took forever."

Andrea von Kampen

Andrea von Kampen is an American singer-songwriter from Lincoln, Nebraska. Her first EP, “Another Day” was released in September of 2015. Her newest work “Desdemona” was released in December of 2016. From a young age, Andrea was drawn to the sounds of Paul Simon and James Taylor, and her love of folk music has developed into an honest and pure sound. Her dynamic voice compliments her songwriting to provide a captivating live show. She was ranked as one of the top ten artists in NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest and has over 1,000,000 listens to her song “Trainsong” on Spotify.