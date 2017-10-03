LGBT History Month Display: For Love and For Life: Nebraskans and the 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights

A new exhibition highlighting the participation of Nebraskans in one of the largest rallies in Washington, D.C. will be on display Tuesday, October 3 through Friday, November 10, 2017 in the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Criss Library’s Osborne Family Gallery.

For Love and For Life: Nebraskans and the 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights will feature material from UNO Libraries' Queer Omaha Archives. Among the hundreds of thousands of attendees at the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights on October 11, 1987 were a number of proud Nebraskans. The protest march and related activities included the first display of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt and the first national attention for AIDS advocacy group ACT UP.

Signs carried at the rally along with photographs and other material will be on display. The exhibition is free and open to the public during regular library hours.

The Queer Omaha Archives is part of UNO Libraries’ Archives & Special Collections and officially launched in 2016. The Queer Omaha Archives collects and preserves materials relevant to the LGBTQ+ communities in the region. Archives & Special Collections' material is available to the university community and general public at both the Dr. C.C. and Mabel L. Criss Library and online.