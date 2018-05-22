Life on the Vertical with climber Mark Synnott

Holland Performing Arts Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Mark Synnott is a man ever on the brink of new discovery. A big wall rock-climber of the highest order, he’s made legendary first ascents of some of the world’s tallest, most forbidding walls, from Baffin Island to Pakistan.

Today, he uses his skills to break scientific ground, reaching incredibly inaccessible environments in search of rare species. It’s all in the spirit of adventure and exploration in order to educate about these sites of strange, remote beauty.

When he's not in the mountains, he works with The North Face Research, Design and Development team and lectures frequently on his life as a professional climber and explorer.

Tickets start at $11.00.

