Light Public Opening

Join KANEKO on December 5th for the public opening of light.

light at KANEKO is an interactive and visual art experience that explores art and science through light. light will host a variety of performances, lectures, youth education, and hands-on creative experiences to connect visitors with their own creativity. Artists will employ glass, sculpture and light itself to showcase the sublime beauty that light evokes aesthetically and thematically. The public will glean insight into scientific issues such as vision and optics, physiology of light energy, sustainability, light pollution and conservation.

A large part of the exhibition is reliant on audience participation. Step inside an infinite abyss with Refik Anandol’s audiovisual installation. Interact and move through large geometric forms that change color, audio and intensity during an immersive light experience by Circus Family. Escape into a cocoon constructed of steel, wool, and found objects that absorbs you in a field of playable light by Taylor Dean Harris.

Admission to the gallery is FREE & Open to the public.

Exhibition Runs: Dec 5, 2017 - Mar 31, 2018

Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 12 pm – 8 pm & Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm

Visit thekaneko.org/light for more information.