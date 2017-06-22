TADA Productions, Inc. is proud to announce it will produce a new late night talk show, Lincoln Late Night Live!

Each different show of Lincoln Late Night Live will take place in front of the live theatre audience on three nights June 22, 23, 24 at The TADA Theatre in Lincoln, NE. and will consist of featured guests, a comedy segment, a variety act, a musical act and a few surprises.

The show will be hosted by Bob Rook and Juli Burney (B&B). Rook is a veteran stand-up comic who headlined such clubs as The Funny Bone, Zanies and The Improv. He has opened and written for such acts as Lewis Black, Jay Leno, Norm MacDonald, Larry Miller and Phyllis Diller. He has appeared on national TV on Evening At The Improv. Burney has been a motivational humorist for over 30 years and a Toastmaster’s International Communication and Leadership Award Recipient. She also hosted several morning radio shows, is an author and received the Nebraska Artist of the Year Award.

The house band will be Bill Maltas and the 88 Keys who will also sidekick the show. Rod Fowler is the opening announcer, Kevin Mattran will be the crowd warm up comic. The show’s writers include Juli Burney, Bruce Thiel, Bob Rook, Susan Rice, George Churley, Bill Maltas and Dan Peters. The Executive Producer is Melissa Lindell, Shaun Harner is the segment and guest prep producer, Ariana Miller serves as head stage manager, Megan Rook as backstage manager, Nan Gingery is talent supervisor, Jenna Manley and Michael Fortkamp will design and build the late-night set with furnishings supplied by Ace Rent To Own. The show’s main sponsor is The Mill Coffee and Tea.

The first three-shows will take place June 22, 23, 24 at 7:30 pm. Guests will include actress Judy Hart, Magician Theron Milo Christensen, The Bottle Tops, John Chapo of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, the queen of jazz Annette Murrell, Kalamity Kate herself Leta Powell Drake, the cast of The Little Mermaid, Wendy Jane Bantam and more!

Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to be part of the live audience for each show through the TADA box office starting June 1 by calling (402) 438-8232 or at www.tadaproductions.info.