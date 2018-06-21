All the Little Things- Summer Solstice Lecture featuring Chris Helzer

Chris Helzer, photographer, writer, and director of science with The Nature Conservancy in Nebraska, will showcase a wide variety of incredible organisms and the amazing interactions between them through photographs and stories from the field. He will inspire you to marvel at the intricacies and beauty of the natural world around us, and suggest ways you can help to conserve both the species and the important roles they fill. From backyards to acreages, to expansive prairie landscapes, everyone can support "all the little things" that make our world's ecosystems healthy and resilient.

The cafe will be open to purchase dinner prior to the lecture from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and a complimentary dessert reception will follow.

Cost of the lecture is $10 for members and $14 for non-members. Space is limited. Please call (402) 346-4002, ext. 201 or email m.sears@omahabotanicalgardens.org to register and make payment by June 19.

This lecture series is made possible by generous gifts from the Mae and Lawrence Youngman and Judy and Jim Wigton families.