Live at Love's Presents Deborah Brown and Darryl White

Love's Jazz and Arts Center presents Kansas City Jazz legend Deborah Brown and Trumpet player Darryl White for two nights of the best jazz played by the best performers. Deborah Brown has 16 recordings as a leader and is featured on many others as a special guest artist. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Deborah's musical talents have propelled her from coast to coast in the USA, eventually leading her to Europe via Japan and Indonesia culminating in a 12 year residency in Europe. Performing in night clubs, concerts, jazz festivals, on television and radio soundstages, Deborah has made a name for herself with appearances in more than 50 countries around the world.

Dr. Darryl White is an Associate Professor of Trumpet at the Glenn Korff School of Music. White's performance experiences include a wide range of idioms. He has appeared as guest soloist with the Omaha Symphony, Lincoln Symphony Orchestra, Mesa Chamber Orchestra, Grand Junction Symphony, Lake Forest Chamber Orchestra, Roaring Fork Jazz Festival, University of Nebraska Faculty Brass Quintet, the University Faculty Jazz Quartet and many other solo appearances and guest clinicians with college jazz bands and orchestras across the country.

We look forward to seeing you at this epic Jazzy event. Two jazz legends, two nights in Omaha. Come and get it… All That Jazz!